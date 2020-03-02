Apprenticeships are a growing option for high school students when they are considering what to do following graduation, and now Hillyard Technical Center is encouraging freshmen to consider the programs.
On Monday morning, several upperclassmen from St. Joseph high schools spoke to freshmen at Benton about the Northwest Missouri Regional Apprenticeship program.
Chris Garza, a senior at Benton, said he has been working with I & M Frabrication, learning to be a machinist. Garza said he joined the program because he was unsure of what direction he wanted to take after high school, and he knew he did not want to be in a classroom setting again following graduation.
“High school was already starting to get boring. I didn't want to do another four years of school,” Garza said. “So I had to find a way to get into the workforce a little early, so I thought it was a good idea.”
According to Clara Liles, a career counselor with Hillyard Technical School, the program is good for students wanting to jump into the workforce with more experience than the average employee.
“They're looking to these young people who are very comfortable and good with technology already who can come in and learn their company-specific training, be embedded in company culture and do their on-the-job training while they're still in high school,” Liles said. “They come out ready, not necessarily for entry-level positions, but for leadership opportunities.”
Both Liles and Garza agree that the earlier students start thinking about an apprenticeship, the better.
“I kind of wish when I was a freshman someone would have told me to do it and talked me into it and talked to me about it,” Garza said.
Liles said the program aims to benefit not just local students, but employers in the community as well.
“The Chamber of Commerce has been a great partner for us and connecting us with local businesses who have the specific needs that we're presenting,” Liles said. “Oftentimes, they will set up meetings with the companies for me, and then we go in and present our program to the companies and they decide if it's a fit for their company.”