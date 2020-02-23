As spring gets closer, it brings rising water and cause for concern for people that rely on U.S. Highways 59 and 136 to go from Missouri to Kansas and Missouri to Nebraska. U.S. Highway 59 was shut down for 115 days last year alone.
Infrastructure funding has always been a problem in Missouri. Inevitable high waters will make their way down to Missouri again this year. Missouri lawmakers look to take aim at improvements and repairs to those critical roadways.
“We are looking at raising the road about a foot and three quarters and would eliminate the majority of the time when it floods the water sits above the floodplain,” Missouri Representative Brenda Shields said regarding Highway 59. “But that is still a $7 million dollar project, and that would have to be done with matching dollars so we would have to come up with $4 million dollars — and that is difficult.”
The grant Shields referenced would have a 20 percent match for locals. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $11 million for about a mile stretch of road. There would be culverts added underneath the road to let the water flow out and not remain at flood levels.
There is no timetable for the work to get done on U.S. Highway 59 as the funding is still needed and flooding season is drawing near.
“We are sending people off to see what we can do to come up with those funds. We can’t apply for any grants until we have a match in place,” Shields said. “We are trying to do it in a short amount of time, and we have probably lost our window to do it this year because you can only rebuild so many roads or repair roads in a season.”
That stretch of highway sees a traffic count of 3,800 cars a day. Shields said that it was a main goal to get the local match for a grant as it is an important road to protect for commerce and for people traveling back and forth for work.
Another significant stretch of roadway that needs to be brought back up to newer conditions U.S. Highway 136 going into Nebraska.
“The closure of the roads were devastating to my communities in Northwest Missouri,” Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman said. “It provided a tremendous inconvenience for people that were trying to get back and forth across the river.”
For the bridge on U.S. Highway 136, it is Hegeman’s goal to keep that bridge open and allow people to travel back and forth between Nebraska and Missouri. There was $6 million allocated last year out of the budget to deal with flooding, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants more.
“The Governor has asked for $3 million more to continue that effort from last year,” Hegeman said. “That money in the budget would deal with the levees in particular.”
U.S. Highway 136 is more likely to see repairs made rather than U.S. Highway 59, which needs some enhancements done. With all of the levee breaches still not fixed in Northwest Missouri, commuters will see how the rising waters of 2020 impact changes to important infrastructure.
Until U.S. Highway 59 gets raised, there will always be the chance that it is closed off for commuters during flood season.