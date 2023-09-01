Whether residents are leaving for vacation or hitting the lake to celebrate Labor Day, law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roads to ensure safe holiday travels.
All troops, including Troop H, will participate in Operation CARE, standing for crash awareness reduction effort.
"We do these operations during holidays and peak travel periods," said Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Labor Day weekend starts (Friday) at 6 p.m. and will run through Monday until 11:59 p.m."
In addition to Operation CARE, the highway patrol will also hold DWI saturations. For troop H, those are to be conducted in Nodaway, Andrew and Harrison counties.
"All troopers will be working this holiday weekend," Hux said. "We're out there to promote traffic safety, enforce all traffic laws as well as taking care of motorists."
With the forecast calling for clear, sunny skies, many will take the opportunity to spend the weekend out on the water. This is another area the highway patrol works with and will be monitoring this weekend.
"We do expect a lot of people to take to the waterways during this holiday period," Hux said. "Marine operations troopers will be out there in full force as well. It's not legal to operate your vessel in an impaired condition. Same rules apply out on the water as they do on the roadway."
Troopers will be all across the state in an attempt to help keep all drivers attentive and safe.
"The No. 1 cause of traffic crashes continues to be speed and inattention and driving while impaired," Hux said. "Those continue to be leading factors whenever it comes to motor vehicle crashes, serious injury, fatality crashes. We're just asking people to pay extra close attention, devote 100% of their attention to driving at all times, and everybody have a safe holiday period."
