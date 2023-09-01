MSHP to protect drivers over Labor Day Weekend
Whether residents are leaving for vacation or hitting the lake to celebrate Labor Day, law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roads to ensure safe holiday travels.

All troops, including Troop H, will participate in Operation CARE, standing for crash awareness reduction effort.

