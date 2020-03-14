In 1912, U.S. Highway 36 became one of the first transcontinental highways traveling from New York’s Hell Gate bridge to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and traveling through St. Joseph.
Once the highway became four lanes across the entire state of Missouri, the Highway 36 Heritage Alliance formed from residents across the state to market the historic roadway.
Marci Bennett, St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director, is a part of the group and helped coin the term, ‘The Way of American Genius.’
“As you go from Hannibal all the way to St. Joseph, you have a lot of geniuses along there that originated here in Missouri,” Bennett said.
Some of the geniuses showcased are Mark Twain, Walt Disney, General John J. Pershing, J.C. Penny, Home of Sliced Bread, Jesse James and the Pony Express.
The alliance decided not only to showcase the cities along the highway, but also places 36 miles north and south.
“It is so diverse, you have not only the historic information, but you have all kinds of conservation areas,” Bennett said. “Totally unlike traveling Interstate 70.”
Bennett said the alliance also has helped enhance the businesses, travel and tourism along the highway.
“It’s all those economic indicators that really the rural communities need so desperately and this was an opportunity to do that,” Bennett said.
The organization received a grant last year from the USDA for formal strategic planning to figure out new aspects to implement in the next 10 years.
One idea implemented that’s shown success is a Quilt Trail across Missouri where people can stop and find a quilt piece at each of the 15 stops to form an entire quilt.
“If you get all the pieces and form it into a quilt, then you get a prize,” Bennett said. “We get calls from Texas and all across the country.”
Bennett said there’s a lawmaker in the Missouri House of Representatives who’s talking with the National Park Service about making the highway in Missouri a linear national park.
“That’ll take some time or we’re trying to make it a scenic byway,” Bennett said.
The ultimate goal for the alliance is to reconnect the Pike’s Peak ocean-to-ocean highway from New York to San Francisco with each state participating.
The alliance has a website with all of the history and events planned for the highway at MoHwy36.com.