Caught between the dueling priorities of public health and long-term institutional viability that is anchored each year by the incoming fall semester freshman class, local universities are doing what they can to contain the pandemic.
Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University have both had face covering policies in place for much of the late spring and summer, but as they've been generally closed to normal operations during this time, it remains to be seen how effective each policy will be in the enforced wearing of cloths, surgical respirators and other containment devices.
"You're really doing it for the people around you," said Brad Scott, NWMSU assistant vice president for enterprise risk management, who has charge of the face covering policy. "You're really doing it because it's a selfless act. It's to protect people from folks who might be asymptomatic. This is not an overreach of any kind; this is about the health and safety of our campus population."
Madi Combe, a junior at Northwest studying interactive digital media in computer science, said that as a student broadcaster, she has had a tough time in complying with the lockdown that was in effect earlier this year.
After all, it's hard to serve a community as a communicator when direct interaction with that community is not possible. Thus, she's concluded that the face covering rule is justified.
"Overall, it's just, for the common good, if we are staying healthy and staying safe, I think that's what we need to do," she said.
At Northwest, face coverings will be mandatory in indoor spaces in the presence of others, as well as in outdoor spaces where the maintenance of social distancing is difficult. Masks will be distributed to staff, faculty and student employees beginning on Saturday, Aug. 1, with individuals being able to acquire them in advance based on need.
At Western, Griffon-branded masks will be distributed to all incoming and returning students, staff and faculty at the start of the fall semester and earlier, depending on which group each individual is part of in arriving to campus; first-year on-campus residents will be arriving on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Aside from that distribution, anyone present on campus will be required to provide their own masks.
Nonconfrontational instruction and advisory conversations are set up to occur in the case of anyone who refuses to wear a mask in a space where it is required, although Missouri Western stated in a Frequently Asked Question section on its website that the University Police Department will be called to remove persons who are intransigent in their refusal to wear a mask and who will not leave mandatory wear areas on their own.
"As we talk through why we're doing these things, it really is that sense of personal health and caring for people around you," Scott said. "People that you're going to class with; that you work around. It's not overly complicated."