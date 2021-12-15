High winds, storms lead to mass outages in St. Joseph

Severe winds and a rare December tornado warning caused fires and left many St. Joseph residents without power Wednesday evening.
Winds started to pick up after 4 p.m., with reports of power outages coming in as early as 4:30 p.m. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, over 50% of Evergy customers, or 21,000 people, in Buchanan County were affected by outages.
A tornado warning was issued around 5 p.m. and lasted until 5:30 p.m. News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas said that these extreme winds can cause extensive damage.
“We had unseasonably warm weather in advance of an unprecedented wind storm, with winds in our region gusting up to 80 mph,” Thomas said. “Grass fires, range fires, they’ve been prolific in this wind.”
Along with power in houses and business going out, traffic signals across the city stopped working, and police advised drivers to treat traffic signals like four-way stops.
Multiple traffic accidents occurred as wind gusts continued to move through the area at high speeds. Trees and power lines blocked multiple roadways, which also created traffic problems.
One tree fell on 22nd Street near Oak Hill causing a traffic accident. No injuries occurred when the vehicle hit the tree. Police said the road will be closed until Thursday morning as crews work to remove trees from roadways all over town.
