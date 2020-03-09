There have been no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri, but that is not stopping places that have high human interaction in Northwest Missouri from preparing.
The St. Joseph School District is trying to get ahead of the potential spread of the virus by educating students and faculty to wash their hands, avoid using their hands to cover coughs and other practices to avoid spreading germs. The district’s operations and maintenance staff also have taken preparations by purchasing new cleaners from Hillyard specifically designed to combat the virus and teaching janitors how to properly use these them. The school district also plans on adding hand sanitizers designed to defend against the virus.
“We don’t want to be alarmist by any means,” Maria Burnham, the school district’s coordinator of nursing services, said. “We want to assure people that we’re doing the best that we can to really take care of our students and our staff.”
Chris Silcott, director of operations for the St. Joseph School District, said communication across departments and making sure everyone is on the same page is crucial when it comes to preparation.
“Everybody is well versed in what’s going on. It’ll be disseminated out to all the building principals, and really that’s what it’s about is it’s really just good communication across all levels with the school district,” Silcott said.
Missouri Western Biology Professor Michael Grantham has researched viral infections such as the flu. He said he has been able to talk about the coronavirus to his class as developments have happened.
Grantham said he believes Northwest Missouri has yet to be impacted by the virus, and people should be cautious but not alarmist. He said he believes it’s inevitable that new infectious viral diseases will continue to arrive to the United States.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I think with continual interaction with animals in all parts of the world and and large amounts of air travel going on that it’s inevitable that more is going to get in,” Grantham said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Grantham said the unknown is causing fear as the science community is working quickly to find out more information.
{p dir=”ltr”}Staff at Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University are also working to try to avoid the looming spread of the virus.
{p dir=”ltr”}Northwest posted on its website in a campus alert that it is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and will update with more information when available.
{p dir=”ltr”}Missouri Western sent an email to those on campus assuring people they have no indication of anyone in the community that has been exposed to COVID-19, but they are requesting students and faculty avoid non-essential travel to areas where the virus is prevalent.