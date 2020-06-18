The St. Joseph School District has finalized plans with each of its three high schools to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 27.
The ceremonies will take place at different outdoor locations. Benton High School will assemble at 9 a.m. at Sparks Field. Lafayette High School also will gather at 9 a.m. at Krug Park. Central High School graduates are being directed to go on or before 10 a.m. to Spratt Field of Missouri Western State University. The outdoor ceremonies are being done to maintain social distancing, in an environment where Missouri has relaxed statewide pandemic-related restrictions and local decisions to resume normal activities are gradually implemented.
In its Thursday morning announcement, the district said that it will closely follow health guidelines and limit the number of people who are allowed to attend at each gathering in order to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, which of course was the original reason why each high school did not have an in-person graduation ceremony at the normal time of year.
The program for each ceremony, and the logistical details that families will need to know to attend, will be released by each high school in the "coming days," the district said.