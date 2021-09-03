Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the second week of high school football.
Central is down 22-0 against North Kansas City.
Lafayette leads Atchison 30-21.
Bishop LeBlond is up against North Andrew 22-6.
East-Buchanan trails Trenton 28-0.
Benton is down 36-12 against Pleasant Hill.
Savannah leads Lathrop 6-0.
St. Joseph Christian falls to Worth County with 72-0 in the half.
Mid-Buchanan currently leads 7-0 against KC Southeast but is currently on a weather delay.
Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more.
