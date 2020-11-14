For decades, metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. have invested in high-density housing — building more apartment buildings, condos and other multi-unit complexes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting this long-standing demand for housing in high-density areas and buildings.
Even as the distancing measures from COVID ultimately subside, recent research suggests that people may continue to seek housing in less-densely populated areas and structures. Cities that have invested heavily in high-density housing may have trouble finding residents to fill these new units.
Since the early 1990’s, high-density housing — buildings with five or more units — has accounted for a growing share of total new residential development. Even after a brief decline during the Great Recession, the share of high-density housing has continued to rise. While in 1992, only about 13% of new housing units were in high-density structures, since 2012, that number has ranged between 30% and 40%. In 2019, 35% of the 1.4 million housing units authorized in the United States were high density.
Despite increased investment in recent decades, only 18.7% of existing housing units in the U.S. are within high-density structures of five or more units. However, across the country, the proportion of both existing and new housing developments that are high density varies greatly. Data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 Building Permits Survey shows that while Northeastern and West Coast states tended to authorize high-density housing at a significantly higher rate than the national average of 35%, many Southern states began very few high-density projects. For example, in Louisiana and Mississippi, less than 10% of new housing units authorized in 2019 are high density.
To find the metropolitan areas that have been investing most in high-density housing, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey and 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates. Their researchers found the proportion of 2019 building permits in each location issued for housing units in structures containing five units or more. To improve relevance, metropolitan areas were grouped into cohorts based on population: large (1,000,000 or more), midsize (350,000 to 999,999), and small (100,000 to 349,999).
Metropolitan areas that have been investing most in high-density housing are some of the nation’s largest, most expensive and most densely populated. For example, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston top the list of metros investing heavily in high-density housing. While these areas have been positioning well for growth, the shift in public preferences driven by COVID-19 may create an oversupply of the wrong type of housing.
Placed in the small metro category, St. Joseph ranked in 33rd place, with a 42.7% share of new housing being high-density structures in 2019. The rise in that kind of housing puts the city up with others like Duluth, Minnesota, Springfield, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Clint Thompson, St. Joseph’s planning and community development director, attributed the growth to an increase in senior and assisted-living centers in the area.
“St. Joseph has seen an increase in its population becoming older. The construction of (those) units is designed to serve a population who prefers to have less maintenance and more of a fixed housing expense,” he said.
But it’s not solely the older population causing the need for those kind of units in the area. It’s also young people being hesitant to purchase property.
“A younger population has also chosen to rent as opposed to purchase a house because of uncertainty in the economy. Younger populations also like the loft apartment style living that has become more popular in St. Joseph in order to walk to amenities,” he said.