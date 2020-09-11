HIAWATHA, Kan. — The 107th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic will be held this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau board met Wednesday night and made plans to move forward with the Halloween Frolic, although things might look a bit different in 2020.
The Halloween Frolic has been a tradition in Hiawatha since its first year in 1914 when founder Elizabeth Krebs threw together a small parade and Halloween party for the town’s children to keep them busy and from vandalizing her flower gardens.
Since then, the event has grown into a town tradition that is actually the oldest running Halloween Frolic and Parade in the nation.
HCVB President Kate Miller said she wants the public to be aware that while some protocol is being put in place to ensure the safety of the residents, the event is happening. Changes will be made to keep social distancing in mind.
The evening Grand Parade still will happen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, although congregating and watching from downtown is being discouraged at this time. People can park along the parade route to see the vehicles decorated for Halloween.
The parade will be an all-inclusive invitation to residents to decorate their vehicles and floats for Halloween and parade on the normal cruise routes of Oregon and First Street in Hiawatha. No registration will be required.
This year’s theme is “Rock’n Around the Pumpkin Patch” and vehicles are encouraged to be decorated along those lines, with music and flashing lights as well.
There also will be a queen pageant and crowning, however it may be done virtually. More information will be announced as the event draws closer.
HCVB board members agreed to cancel the Afternoon Kiddie Parade, and the annual Miss Mary Costume Contest will also be performed virtually in order to promote social distancing and safety. Again, more information will be released as the event gets closer, but residents wanting to enter the Miss Mary Contest can do so by submitting photos and videos of their costumed kids the week prior to Halloween.
More information will be released soon on the HCVB Halloween Frolic page on Facebook and Instagram, or contact the Chamber office at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for more information.