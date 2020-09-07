HIAWATHA, Kan. — Plant it and people will come for the pickin’.
This has been the motto at Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch outside of Hiawatha, Kansas, for the last 10 years and owners Merle and Staci Charles said they had no choice but to forge full steam ahead for the 2020 season despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided we just needed to plant the pumpkins and see what happens,” Merle Charles said. “We thought, if anything, we could set the pumpkins up by the road with a donation jar to sell.”
The planting occurred several months ago and the pumpkins are ripe and ready for the upcoming fall season at Mulberry Pond, which is located east of Hiawatha, just about a half mile south at the Mulberry Road exit. But the couple is planning more than selling pumpkins on the road — they are opening up the pumpkin patch with a few additional guidelines in place this fall.
Signs will be posted promoting social distancing and “Keeping one cow apart,” as a recommendation. Staci Charles said they are not requiring masks, as all events are outdoors.
“Many people come with their own family groups,” she said. “So we don’t think we need to separate people, however we are encouraging these groups to keep their distance from others.”
The line to purchase tickets, along with laser tag, will have marked spacing between groups and they plan to have smaller groups on the wagon rides and limit the number of people inside of the gift shop. Staci Charles said they will offer hand sanitizer at every station.
But otherwise, it’s full steam ahead with sunflowers blooming and an acre of pumpkins ready to be picked.
Life is different for the Charleses now. When they started Mulberry Pond as a “small pumpkin patch” and fall getaway for local families, both were busy with with jobs and spent evenings and weekends working at the pond. Staci was a middle school teacher and Merle had a busy job at Ag Partners. They had a house in town — the historic Mulberry Pond was their getaway — and the couple had a dream to one day build a home there. An old brick home sits atop the hill overlooking the pond to the south — 150 years old to be more exact.
Fast forward to 2020. The brick farmhouse still proudly stands at the top of the hill and has undergone many repairs thanks to Merle Charles. It now houses the Mulberry Pond Gift Shop and restrooms. On the other hill is the Charles’ dream home — built last year after Staci retired from teaching and the couple sold their house in town. They have a perfect view of the pond, which features pedal boats, canoes, a deck and slide for swimmers.
Occasionally, the Charleses rent out the pond and adjacent campground for family gatherings or people traveling through. Recently, one of the campsites has been the home of a pair of local contractors staying in a camper while working locally.
The corn has turned a golden color and just northeast of the two homesteads about an acre is carved into a corn maze in preparation of this coming fall’s season. Just east is another acre full of several kinds of pumpkins — ready to be picked and sold weekends when the patch is open.
The Charleses hire local high school and farm kids and help support area church youth groups and 4-H as well. Merle said it’s almost time for the season’s new and old hires to come out for their first day, which involves picking many pumpkins.
They already have had visitors at Mulberry as the Sunflower Patch has bloomed and was ready for photos. In addition to the pumpkin patch, tours around the pond on the barrel wagon or the big wagon, there are many fun adventures for the whole family that include laser tag, a playground, a variety of farm animals — including the friendly black Lab named Drifter, games, concessions and much more.
“Nobody really knows what will happen — we just felt that we could still open up and offer the pumpkin patch to the community,” said Staci Charles, noting they get groups and families, along with students and field trips, from all over Northeast Kansas as one of the few remaining pumpkin patches in the area. “As long as we are outdoors, we felt this was a pretty healthy activity to do.”
“I guess if things change and the state shuts down, then we have pumpkins for sale,” Merle Charles added with a smile.
Opening weekend is Sept. 26 and 27 with Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday hours from 1 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 25. Find Mulberry Pond on Facebook for more information or contact numbers.