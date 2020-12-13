A Northwest Missouri State University student organized a bowling tournament to help raise awareness for local veterans, especially those connected to Heroes for Heroes, a group “dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity,” according to their website, heroesforheroes.net.
The tournament took place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Revolutions Lanes. The event was open to the public and cost $50. The first place winner of the tournament walked away with a cash prize.
TJ Goldzigen is a member of the Student Veteran’s Association at NWMSU and thought this was a great time to raise awareness.
“Given the circumstances with COVID and everything, it makes it a little more difficult because a lot of the families — especially those that are on a strict budget after maybe losing their job or something or not (having) as much income coming in — they do need a little extra help this year,” Goldzigen said. “That’s actually where Heroes For Heroes comes into play.”
Vice-President of Heroes for Heroes Ken Madsen and said it was a great opportunity to host the tournament.
“We haven’t been able to do a whole lot this year, but we’re happy to be able to do this,” Madsen said. “We’re always looking for new members.”
Daryl Mason was a competitor and is a veteran. He said he’s seen how this year has affected several people he knows personally, which is why he went to the tournament.
“Every year is important for veterans, but this year more importantly because veterans are not getting the care they need. They’re struggling out on the streets, most of them, and it’s a hard life for them,” Mason said. “So we need to come out and support them more than ever right now.”
Goldzigen said that even if people didn’t come to the tournament, there were still several ways they could help out.
“Whether you donate a little bit during the holiday season, or if there’s something you want to donate throughout the year to an organization — even if it’s many different organizations — you’re helping out and you’re giving back to the community as well,” Goldzigen said.
More information can be found at www.heroesforheroes.net.