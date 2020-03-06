Friday morning likely gave a sense of déjà vu for Angela Henderson as she was given the same sentence handed down to her in 2016.
Henderson, who also is known as Angela Mollett, was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering for a second time on Jan. 31.
A Buchanan County jury ruled that Henderson was involved in the death of Clinton "Sam" Justice in 2012, though there was some argument as to whether she was the one to stab her ex-boyfriend or was at his apartment to get money for drugs when someone else stabbed him.
Henderson had been found guilty of those same crimes in 2016 by a jury, but she was granted an appeal in 2018 due to an error in jury instructions.
On Friday, Henderson's lawyer, Jarrett Johnson, presented a motion for acquittal or a new trial, citing several issues he had with the retrial. One issue was the admittance of testimony from Henderson's son, Joshua Mollett, who told police he was with his mother and Kim Keith when Justice died.
Joshua Mollett was deemed incompetent to testify in his mother's first trial, and according to Johnson, there was no hearing to decide if he could testify in the retrial. Johnson said if the son was not able to testify, it didn't make any sense that testimony he gave to police could be used in the trial.
Another issue Johnson said he had was with the admittance of phone calls made while Henderson was in the Buchanan County Jail. Johnson said they did not prove anything the state was suggesting and created a prejudice in the jury's mind.
Johnson said the jury also could have been affected when it heard Henderson's family making negative remarks about jurors. He said one juror had allegedly made "nonverbal contact" with Justice's family in the courtroom.
Judge Daniel Kellogg ultimately said he would leave it for the court of appeals to determine if these issues justified a third trial.
Justice's daughter, Rachel Gross, said there was not a day that had gone by since 2012 when she was not affected by finding her father days after his murder.
"It's only fair the people who did this to my dad feel some of the pain that we do every day," Gross told Kellogg.
Prosecuting Attorney Chad Gaddie told Kellogg Henderson committed a brutal murder that made Justice suffer and fear for his life as he tried to stop his bleeding with a sock.
"I can't begin to imagine what was going through his mind, the fear and anxiety," Gaddie said.
Johnson told the judge the state had not proven Henderson was the one to actually stab Justice, just that she was there when he died.
Johnson also criticized former prosecutor Dwight Scroggins, who was present for the hearing, saying when Scroggins had tried the case in 2016, he tried to play Keith and Henderson against each other, ultimately leading to Keith receiving a deal for 15 years if he testified against Henderson who had only been charged with tampering until that point.
Johnson said it was only fair Henderson received a 15 year sentence for her crimes, just as Keith had.
Kellogg decided against that suggestion, giving Henderson a life sentence for her charge of second-degree murder, 25 years for armed criminal action and three years for tampering with evidence, a sentence identical to what she was given in 2016.