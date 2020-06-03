The St. Joseph Youth Alliance program known as Youth Build held an open house for a new cohort Wednesday afternoon.

The location itself, 318 S. 20th St., is a Youth Build carpentry project that was a foreclosed house, but now is receiving rehab work.

Besides learning a trade, the former high schoolers are offered a chance to study for their HiSET, (High School Equivalency Test), while getting paid to do it.

George Hoeffner is an instructor within the program through St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity. He said the next batch of students will help finish the home's basement, bedroom and bathroom, as well simply cleaning up the place.

The carpentry program began last year, and this past July Youth Build also began offering a CNA program. They currently have 27 individuals enrolled and they are seeking seven to eight more students before the next semester begins on June 22, according to Youth Build Director Anita Jolly.

“The big advantage is that you can get your education and your training all while you get paid,” Jolly said. “You don't have to make that tough decision about do I work? Do I go to school? You know, you have two things in one, so it's a win-win for everybody.”

Youth Alliance obtained the grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which pays the students minimum wage for 35 hours of work, per week.

They also receive incentive benefits when they pass tests, such as their OSHA certification

“We also have mentors, or we try to connect our participants with mentors to help them through life challenges,” Jolly said. “Sometimes they just need a little bit of extra help in their corner like a coach to say, ‘You can do this.'"

Houston Roberts is the program’s Youth Employment Specialist and helps individuals find work after they finish the course, which typically takes around six months.

“We really try to sit down, get to know these students, have conversations with them,” Roberts said. “We got your back, you know, you can be honest with us if you need help with something, don't be afraid to ask.”

To find out more about the program, call Youth Alliance at 816-232-0050, or email ajolly@youth-alliance.org.