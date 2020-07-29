Heavy rain early Wednesday night caused flooding and power outages for homes and stoplights.
Areas of Lake and St. Joesph avenues and many others were affected by flooding, while stoplights were out in different parts of town. These areas hit were also some that saw flooding last week.
Cars stopped before they crossed the water, but many still continued to drive through the water.
There were kids out taking advantage of the opportunity to play in the water with neighbors.
Brenda Hartridge joined neighbors outside with the kids, and said this is the third time this year that their street has flooded.
“Water’s running off of Lake Avenue and down here, so it’s just here we go again. We’ll have a basement full of water. It’s sad, but it could be sadder,” Hartridge said.
The St. Joseph Police Department sent out an alert to be cautious while driving thought the city and county due to flooded roadways. It’s important to always remember the slogan “turn around, don’t drown” when there is a possibility of water over a roadway.