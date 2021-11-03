Heating costs could pose challenges for residents this winter

As the winter months approach, upping the thermostats will be one of the most expensive home necessities for residents trying to stay warm.
Spire Energy Weatherization Specialist Paul Englert recommends some energy efficiency options for households where overuse of the heating system is customary.
Englert says checking furnace filters, moving furniture away from floor registers and lowering temperatures by a few degrees before going to bed can lower consumption costs.
Even going as far as opting for an energy audit where a specialist will perform a thorough energy inspection of a home is a sure way to analyze energy usage. The service, also known as a blower door test, depressurizes a home in order to find where air is flowing through.
“You start adding up all these little cracks and little holes that don’t seem like a whole lot, but at the end of the day when they’re done with their test, you could have a 24 inch by 24 inch opening in your house,” Englert said.
High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday failed to reach 50 degrees, whereas the lows were barely above 30, and it’s inevitable that temperatures will reach unfavorable lows come December up through February. The cost of natural gas, which is $5.33 per 1,000 cubic feet, according to Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price metrics, currently poses challenges for those simply wanting a comfortable living space, as well as those who want to help cover the costs for families who can’t afford it.
The Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is well aware of the higher prices for natural gas and how it could potentially impact their low-income heating assistance programs.
Whitney Lanning, the director of the CAP of Greater St. Joseph, said the program only offers an $800 maximum amount of assistance for families in need of funding for their natural gas bills. The ability to stretch the $700,000 total they have allotted to help qualified families who need assistance isn’t necessarily the issue; it’s the ability for families to afford the copay.
“That’s a first-come, first-serve program, so if we run out, typically when we run out, it’s in April, so it goes pretty far for our community. But the higher that the prices are, the more difficult it is for families to access the assistance, because if they can’t come up with the copay, then they can’t qualify for any assistance,” Lanning said.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, natural gas spot prices have a nearly 30% chance of going above $7 by January 2022.
