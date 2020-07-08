The St. Joseph Health Department is now open for back-to-school immunizations.
Staff at the health department said they recognize the importance of offering back-to-school immunizations and are opening the doors to the clinic for shots, with some changes due to COVID-19. People are not allowed to wait in the waiting area and must give their phone number or car description and wait in a car to be called in. Also, only two kids are allowed to one adult in order to limit overcrowding where the shots are performed.
"From a public health standpoint, we don't want to have other issues from other communicable diseases while we're fighting COVID," St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said. "The second reason (for providing immunizations) is that the state has not done a waiver for the vaccines that are required to start school. "
Werner said the nurses who were working all day on COVID-19 responses are now available to provide immunizations because temporary workers have been hired with CARES Act money to help with duties related to the pandemic.
Werner suggests that parents or guardians get kids in earlier rather than later for immunizations.
"The closer it gets to August, the busier it's going to get, and the longer your wait will be," Werner said. "We want to provide that service for the community but also realize that we are limited based on our staffing and our building and the safety standards for that we need to work with COVID. So just work with us while we work with you and we'll get through it."
The health department will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. for immunizations.
"It's taking cooperation and coordination with the community in order to provide necessary services," Werner said.