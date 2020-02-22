Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is the cause of about one in four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Missouri ranks 11 out of 50 states on the list of the highest rate of heart disease, according to the CDC.
Heart disease impacts men in a very prominent way. The CDC states that half of men who die suddenly of a coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms.
Gina Lucas, county engagement specialist in nutrition and education for the University of Missouri Extension in Andrew County said that the extension's program Health Information for Men is designed to present men with more information regarding health, exercise and prevention methods.
Lucas said that the extension notices men are less likely to go to a doctor regularly or practice preventive care.
“If we would give you just a little bit of information, would it compel you to go and get a screening? To go and talk to your healthcare professional? Because the information is just that — It's just information,” Lucas said.
The HIM program provides sessions and an ability for men to choose a plan that fits them, Lucas said.
Lucas said it is important for people to pay attention to their health and not be against going to the doctor for routine check-ups.
"There have been stories of people who are in the process of having an active heart attack, and they don't want to get in the ambulance because they assume they'll be fine," Lucas said. "That's purpose of the education — to give men the information that if they would seek early preventive care right before they're having symptoms, they're more likely to catch these issues."
Lucas said that February is a good time for Heart Month. She said that people are already focused on being healthier due to New Year's resolutions and with widespread information on heart disease, they realize it is the silent killer.
Symptoms of heart disease may be silent or not diagnosed until a man experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, according to the CDC.
Some symptoms may include a heart attack; fluttering of the chest; shortness of breath; fatigue; and/or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins.