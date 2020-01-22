A Missourian named Shama Ray worked for years as a firefighter, paramedic and CPR instructor. She saw an opportunity, though, to start over in an emerging business.
Above All Tower Climbing was born in 2012 about 60 miles south of St. Louis. It specializes in services related to the towers that carry communication signals that bring wireless access to Middle Americans, urban dwellers and country folks alike.
That enterprising path remains open, a U.S. Senate hearing detailed on Wednesday.
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee heard from witnesses about the skills and training needed for workers in making fifth-generation wireless technology, so-called 5G networks, a widespread American reality.
“Estimates suggest there are approximately 27,000 tower climbers prepared to install 5G equipment,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican who chairs the committee.
“However, it’s projected that 20,000 more tower climbers are needed to accelerate the deployment of 5G in order to win the race and secure the advantage in the United States.”
Wicker said 5G technology, with exponentially faster speeds than now prevalent networks, has the potential to launch 3 million American jobs, create $275 billion in new investment and stimulate up to $500 billion in economic growth.
It has applications for technology as varied as artificial intelligence and remote robotic surgery.
The hearing explored ways in which the federal government can aid in the American expansion of 5G.
“Getting the right policies in place here in Washington makes all the difference to America’s broadband builders,” Brendan Carr, a Federal Communications Commission member and one of the witnesses, told the senators.
Carr spoke about the career possibilities available for those who will help deploy the 5G network.
“These are good-paying jobs,” he said in his testimony. “One tower company reports that a qualified worker can earn upwards of $70,000 in their first year of employment. ... They are careers with a clear pathway for upward mobility.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, aimed his remarks toward workforce development.
“Coming from the private sector, before I did this silly thing, I ran a manufacturing plant, and we hadn’t been able to hire people for decades,” he said.
“We have been telling all of our young people you have to get a four-year degree. ... We need to get to our children and encourage them and let them know that there is no first- or second-class way to realize their full human potential.”
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, both Republicans, sit on the committee but did not participate in the questioning.
China, South Korea and the United States have been named as the leading nations in adopting 5G technology. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the committee’s top Democrat, said the drive for progress does not involve a competition.
“The idea that there will be a single nation that wins the 5G race is false. But we need to keep moving forward,” she said.