The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out mental-health issues in many people, and children have been no exception.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and advocates are drawing attention to issues particularly at this time. Emily Smith, a Bode Middle School counselor, works with kids daily and has watched how they've reacted to pandemic changes, middle-school technology, drama and emotions.
"I tell kids every day it's harder now to be in middle school than I think it ever has been before, and I could say that about all levels," she said. "This pandemic has impacted virtually everyone's mental health in ways that we aren't even aware of. It's kind of a subconscious burden that we've all been carrying with us and it's impacted everyone in different ways."
She said she often receives calls from parents who are noticing something is off with their child, but the child is not wanting to talk to their parents. Smith said parents need to be tuned in to their kids.
"It's always a really good first step to reach out to somebody in the schools, and then if it's something we feel they need more support on we can reach out to community resources and bridge that gap there," she said.
Mental health sometimes is not easy for kids to understand or be able to point out. Kristina Hannon, the co-CEO of Family Guidance in St. Joseph, said that is what experts are here for.
"We're seeing children who are coming in, who instead of having a lower-level depressive order they're qualifying for what we would consider a major depressive disorder diagnosis," she said. "We're seeing adolescents coming in who are very suicidal when before, pre-pandemic, 2018/2019, many of the adolescents were beginning to exhibit signs of depression but people are well into depression at this point when they're coming in."
Family Guidance has had a 30% increase in the patients over the past year in addition to seeing people with more serious symptoms. Smith said this is why people need to ask for help sooner.
"We think 'Oh I'm sad, it'll pass.' Even if you're just feeling sad about one thing, it can never hurt to seek help for that, it can never hurt to find somebody to advocate for you and be your voice and be your person," Smith said.
And if they don't, family and friends should not be afraid to step in and ask questions.
"That should be the slogan for mental-health awareness month: If you see something say something. Be the person, be the friend, be the family member if you're saying 'Gosh, that person seems sad' just ask 'Are you sad, do you feel depressed?'" Hannon said. "A lot of people are afraid to ask that question because they are afraid of what the answer might be and they won't know how to handle it."
Family Guidance has a 24/7 hotline anyone can call to receive free help, whether that be over the phone or in person. The hotline number is 888-279-8188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.