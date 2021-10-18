Megan Law was only 33 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.
The mother of three young boys was weaning her youngest off of breastfeeding when she discovered a lump and called her doctor. With no family history of the disease, Law figured the lump was just a clogged duct or mastitis.
“I just chalked it up to that because I was 33,” Law said. “And nobody expects cancer at 33.”
But Law soon was diagnosed with breast cancer and began treatment at Mosaic Life Care. A speech-language pathologist at Hosea Elementary School, she remembers the exact date of her diagnosis: Aug. 9, 2018. It was her first day back at school that year.
Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde is a medical oncologist at Mosaic Life Care and worked with Law throughout her treatment process. He said when breast cancer is detected early, more than 90% of cases are curable.
“If you find a lump, don’t ignore it,” Abou-Jawde said. “Regardless of the age.”
He said anyone over age 40 should get screening mammograms and in between those should have a medical professional do a breast exam and teach them how to do a monthly self-exam. Abou-Jawde also recommends anyone who has a family history of breast cancer begin talking to a doctor before the age of 40.
“I think what people can do is make absolutely sure that they’re putting their screening mammograms as a priority,” Abou-Jawde said. “Screening mammograms will save lives.”
Once a patient is diagnosed, he said Mosaic takes a multidisciplinary approach for every person who walks through the door, so no two patients’ treatments are the same. Law had chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, and she chose to have a double mastectomy. She then did four weeks of radiation ending in April of 2019. She also did immunotherapy during the whole process to attack mutated genetic cells and had a hysterectomy for preventative measures.
“Chemo was hard, losing my hair was very hard. The radiation, with it being at the end, was probably the hardest thing I did, just because I wanted to be done,” Law said.
Law is still going through the reconstruction process and goes in for a bone infusion every six months. Since she received chemotherapy at such a young age, doctors are concerned about early osteoporosis.
Despite the multiple treatments Law endured, she said telling her three sons that their mom had cancer was one of the hardest experiences of her life. All were under the age of 10 at the time, but she and her husband wanted them to know what was happening.
“Obviously, I work at a school, so knowledge is power, right?” Law said. “So, everything that we could share with the boys that was going on, and if we could explain what the procedure was, we tried to.”
A social worker at Mosaic helped Law figure out how to tell her sons, which is part of what Abou-Jawde calls the survivorship clinic. Social workers, mental health providers and other needed professionals help patients through the treatment process.
“Cancer comes with its own mental diagnosis, physical diagnosis, then you have the financial issues with the treatment, and then you have the psychological issues to battle all of those,” Abou-Jawde said.
A couple of weeks after her initial diagnosis, Law told her boys. She attributes a lot of her success to them for letting her be a normal mom despite everything that was going on.
“I could not have made it through my treatment, first of all without God, but without my family and friends. Because my boys kept me going,” Law said. “If I had to go home to an empty house, I might have wallowed in my pity. But I didn’t have time for that with my boys being so young.”
Law said her emotions throughout her diagnosis were similar to the stages of grief. She was mad, angry, in denial, but then treatments began to work and she was optimistic. Then she lost her hair and the dark feelings came back.
She now tells others going through breast cancer treatments that it’s OK to feel that way but not to stay in that dark place. She believes there’s power in talking to other survivors and seeing that people can thrive after treatment.
“I love being able to help, but I hate that I have to,” Law said. “... but, I guess what also helps in my healing is that I’m able to help others with their journey, that it gave a purpose to me having it. That maybe I went through it so I can help other women do the same.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. There are no known causes of the disease, but doctors do know it’s created by damage to a cell’s DNA.
In St. Joseph, Abou-Jawde estimates Mosaic Life Care sees about 150 breast cancer patients every year and staff members treat 10 to 15 patients per day.
When she finished her treatments and was cancer-free, Law planted a pink-flowering tree to symbolize her journey. She said losing her hair was tough, but while driving to work in the fall she noticed the trees losing their leaves and realized trees go bald, go through a period of change and become new in the spring.
“I wanted to reward myself,” Law said. “And so I told my husband, I said, ‘I want to plant a flowering tree, symbolic of there’s a season for everything.’ Sometimes the seasons aren’t great, but we get through them and we become stronger.”
Anyone wishing to help local breast cancer patients can attend Coffee for a Cure on Friday, Oct. 22, at The Human Bean. On that day, 100% of sales and tips will benefit the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund that helps patients like Law afford gas, lodging, wigs and other necessities.
