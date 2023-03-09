Dr. Keith Kramer

Mosaic Life Care nephrologist Dr. Keith Kramer said the key to kidney health isn't about what foods a person eats as much as it is the way they live their life.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Kidneys are vital in the human body, and one local expert emphasized their importance along with some tips for keeping the organs healthy.

March 9 is World Kidney Day. Kidneys are useful for removing waste and extra water from the blood and turning it into urine. In this aspect, it may not be a surprise that what you eat and drink can have a huge effect on kidney health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.