The University of Missouri Extension and Mosaic Life Care have been holding workshops for those with a chronic disease.
The program started at the beginning of September and runs for six weeks, said Gina Lucas, county engagement specialist in nutrition and health education.
"People come together and we talk about how to manage a chronic condition," Lucas said. "Typically when you have a chronic condition, you are co-managing your condition with your health-care provider. For a lot of people, that's a lot to handle."
Lucas said they work through a "toolbox" of ways to self-manage, including action planning, understanding medication and communication.
"Six out of 10 adults have a chronic condition. For the older population, 65 and older, 8 out of 10 adults have a chronic condition, so this is something they have to live with for the rest of their lives," Lucas said.
The program aims to help people live as normal a life as possible with a chronic condition along with handling the emotions that can come with it.
"That's all the things that we kind of work through together. It's very interactive and so the group really starts teaching each other and so that's the best part of the program," Lucas said.
There are multiple types of programs that are held throughout the year that focus on other topics, such as chronic pain self-management and diabetes self-management.
"We're constantly doing these, we can do them at different kinds of facilities. Right now, of course, we're following all of the social-distancing guidelines. However, we can offer them online and there are a number of ways to get these resources," Lucas said.
The program currently is free to participants through a grant from University of Missouri Extension, the Regional Arthritis Centers and the Area Agencies on Aging.
Lucas also said these programs are not just for older adults and can be held at other locations besides senior living facilities.
"The thing is a lot of people think of chronic disease, chronic conditions and they think of elderly people, but there are people my age and younger who are dealing with chronic conditions," Lucas said. "It does not have to be a facility that just has older people. About every workplace is going to have people within that community that would benefit from having this type of programming."
Caretakers and loved ones of those who have a chronic disease have also benefited from this program as well.
"We call it 'Living a Healthy Life' rather than just the chronic condition because it has aspects in it that would help any person," Lucas said. "We have found people who have come just as a caretaker for somebody else who has a chronic condition, and they find that there's plenty in there for them, even though they don't have a chronic condition."
Those interested in joining a future workshop can contact the Arthritis Center at Mosaic Life Care, a local University of Missouri Extension office or a local area Agency on Aging office to find out more.