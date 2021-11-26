The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply issues with many things, including one particular item we can't live without -- blood.
Officials with the Community Blood Center said supplies have been low for almost two years. The CBC wants a seven-day supply of all blood types on hand. That's enough to cover major trauma incidents and elective surgeries at the region's hospitals.
But since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood supplies have been well shy of what the CBC wants. For some blood types, there's only a one- or two-day supply left.
"It's been an incredibly difficult time for us at the blood center," said Chelsey Smith, communications coordinator for CBC. "This is not a new normal that we can accept. A seven-day supply is what we need to supply our local hospitals."
Because elective surgeries largely were postponed during the height of the pandemic, hospitals are rushing to complete those types of procedures, many of which require blood transfusions.
Through Dec. 3, anyone who donates at a CBC center will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. Donors also will be entered into a drawing to win signed memorabilia like a Harrison Butker football, a Mecole Hardman helmet and a Joe Thuney mini football.
Smith said the partnership with the Chiefs is an annual tradition. Blood supplies normally dip in the winter because donors are traveling or sick. But because of the pandemic, the blood supply can hardly afford a drop-off.
"We've been getting by for two years but just barely," Smith said. "But actually, the blood usage for the past year has been way up. It's not normal for our hospitals to go through this much blood."
To donate, visit savealifenow.org to find the nearest donation center or blood drive.
