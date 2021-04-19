The rate of sexually transmitted diseases has reached a new all-time high nationally for the sixth straight year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kelly Kibirige, the community health services coordinator for the St. Joseph Health Department, said it is important to stop the stigma of STDs and treat the infections like any other.
"In 2019, 61% of new infections were in youth and young adults ages 15 to 24," Kibirige said. "It's is really important for all health-care providers to work together to address the issue."
Nationwide, rates of sexually transmitted diseases have risen since 2015. Chlamydia has increased 19%, gonorrhea is up 56% and syphilis has risen 74% since that year.
Kibirige said it is better to catch infections early, especially bacterial ones that can be treated with antibiotics. People need to address treatment, get educated and make sure to get tested, she said.
"There are many bacterial infections that are treated every day. Strep throat is a bacterial infection and if you talk to your providers about your symptoms you will be tested and treated," she said.
The Westside Clinic at the Social Welfare Board office located at Patee Market provides services and health care for those dealing with STDs and other illnesses, even if they aren't insured.
"I don't think there's any infection that we don't want to know we have and get treated as soon as possible," Kibirige said. "For hepatitis C, there are people who now clear the virus, and with HIV the medications have improved so much."
The St. Joseph Health Department offers testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
