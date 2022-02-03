Recent winter storms have led to blood drive cancellations and multiple dropped appointments, causing an already low supply to get even worse.
The local Community Blood Center said it lost more than 500 units of blood in the last week. The agency is asking for help from the community to fill hospital orders, patient needs and appointments over the next several days.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/zip.
