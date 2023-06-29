In this Associated Press file photo, from earlier in June, thick smoke hangs over Alberta, Canada. Air currents have pushed the smoke from wildfires in Canada down over the Midwest, creating 'unhealthy' and 'very unhealthy' conditions.
AirNow.gov
Much of the Midwest and Great Lakes regions of the United States are currently subject to elevated and unusually long-duration levels of air pollution.
Out-of-control wildfires in Canada are causing unprecedented levels of smog to contaminate northern Missouri and Iowa, experts warn.
On Thursday, St. Joseph was coded "yellow" in the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index, signifying "moderate" pollution is present. Maryville, Missouri, recorded a code "orange," or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Kirksville, in northeastern Missouri, recorded a code "red," meaning the air is "unhealthy" for all persons outdoors. Davenport, in eastern Iowa, was coded "purple," signifying that conditions were "very unhealthy" for all. All of these zones are normally coded "green," said environmental specialist Todd Russell.
"This particular episode right now is pretty much unprecedented," said Russell, who works with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "We have seen smoke everywhere. It's actually from fires in northwestern Canada, or the northwestern U.S., but it's never been this intense. Levels have never been this high."
In areas with orange color coding and above, those with lung or heart diseases may need to wear a fitted facial respirator, Surgical masks, ubiquitous during the COVID-19 era, do not provide meaningful protection. A tightly fitting N95 mask is recommended. The current color coding for the ZIP code in which one resides can be found via AirNow.gov.
What is troubling to Russell, he said, is not just the existence of the pollution, but the duration of it. Unhealthy and very unhealthy designations normally last for a handful of days, but since late May and early June, long periods have passed where red and purple coding has been applied to some areas. The intensity at which the fires are burning is a factor, but the region has also had its share of plain bad luck with the weather. Climate change is a factor, he added.
"Once those fires are burning, wherever they're burning, we're 100% at the mercy of the meteorology," Russell said. "In the smoke, massive, massive amounts of particulates and gases are emitted from those fires and they generally go way high, up in the atmosphere. Under the right conditions, those smoky plumes cool off, and drop down to ground level."
