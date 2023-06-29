Air Now

Out-of-control wildfires in Canada are causing unprecedented levels of smog to contaminate northern Missouri and Iowa, experts warn.

On Thursday, St. Joseph was coded "yellow" in the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index, signifying "moderate" pollution is present. Maryville, Missouri, recorded a code "orange," or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Kirksville, in northeastern Missouri, recorded a code "red," meaning the air is "unhealthy" for all persons outdoors. Davenport, in eastern Iowa, was coded "purple," signifying that conditions were "very unhealthy" for all. All of these zones are normally coded "green," said environmental specialist Todd Russell.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.