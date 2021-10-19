The Women, Infants and Children program in St. Joseph has renewed its contract and will continue to serve community members in need.
The local WIC office sees about 1,500 clients a month who are low-income mothers and children under age 5 for a variety of nutritional services. The contract renewal between the St. Joseph Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will allow the program to continue providing aid at least through the 2022 fiscal year.
To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income less than or equal to 185% of the poverty line. People can receive vegetable allowances (which have increased this year) as well as milk and cheese, eggs, whole-grain bread products and hot or cold cereals, as well as breastfeeding support.
St. Joseph WIC nutritionist Michelle Fowler said the office has had to adapt through the last couple of years, and the service it provides is beneficial to mothers and children.
“Each year, we just try to find what is going to work best for the clients,” Fowler said. “With a pandemic, we did have to go to more phone services as we were shut down for a while. We have reopened, and with the reopening, we have established our flow and how we see clients which we were working on prior to the pandemic.”
Fowler said the program always has room for more clients who meet the qualifications, and it is a good way to ensure nutrition needs are met.
“The WIC program has been established to help those in the lower-income area because it is more difficult sometimes to get those nutritious foods that are typically more expensive,” Fowler said.
The WIC office can be reached at 816-271-4723 and is open for services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
