A tag at Roy's Green Hills marks cartons of milk as WIC eligible. Benefits have been increased for Missouri participants to increase the amount allocated for fruit and vegetable purchases, which take effect at the start of October.
A temporary benefit increase has been extended for Missouri's Women, Infants and Children program, and agencies who oversee the benefits are scrambling to make sure everyone who is eligible is covered.
The modification allocates about three times more money for fruit and vegetable purchases than the previous standard, which is a valuable resource for families, Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said.
"They're beneficial for for a couple of reasons," he said. "First off, fruits and vegetables are beneficial from a nutritional perspective. They're good for us but they're also expensive. It allows them access to fruits and vegetables (that) they may not be able to afford on their own and, ultimately, improves the nutrition and the health outcomes of those folks."
Beneficiaries previously received $9 to $11 a month for fruit and vegetable purchases, but now the scale starts at $25 a month for children and reaches as high as $49, for breastfeeding mothers, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
But capitalizing on that availability brings its own stipulations. Applications for WIC services have to be completed in person, which means that agencies are under the gun to get their residents up to date.
"We haven't made contact with all of our WIC participants," Shock said. "We're still working on that and it's going to take us a while, not just to make contact, but to actually bring them in and issue them the additional benefit."
Andrew County WIC Coordinator Jessica Bowman said that Friday was filled with trying to help as many recipients as possible so they could have use the benefits when the extension took effect Saturday.
Being able to reach every participant will be a pressing issue across Missouri, as WIC departments will be trying to reach as many as possible over the next week.
Accessibility becomes a bigger question when transportation comes into play, as many in rural communities in Northwest Missouri might not have access to public transportation.
Even in Clinton County, there are clinics in three different towns but the health department's limited staff has to operate each on a different day of the week, Shock said.
"It has the potential of being a huge impediment upon them and giving them access to those additional resources is going to take a little bit of time," he said. "Some of them will likely opt to wait until ... we have a clinic in their town next."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.