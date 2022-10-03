Labels mark WIC eligible products

A tag at Roy's Green Hills marks cartons of milk as WIC eligible. Benefits have been increased for Missouri participants to increase the amount allocated for fruit and vegetable purchases, which take effect at the start of October.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A temporary benefit increase has been extended for Missouri's Women, Infants and Children program, and agencies who oversee the benefits are scrambling to make sure everyone who is eligible is covered. 

The modification allocates about three times more money for fruit and vegetable purchases than the previous standard, which is a valuable resource for families, Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.