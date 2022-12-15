Health officials are concerned about the well-being of the public around the holidays as three viruses surge across the U.S. and in northwest Missouri.
The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, are hitting communities across the country.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services considers Buchanan County and the entire northwest region’s COVID-19 community transmission rate as "high" on a scale of low, medium and high. This is based on a seven-day range from Dec. 5 through 11.
The Biden administration launched its COVID-19 winter preparedness plan on Thursday. With this, each U.S. household can order four additional free, at-home COVID-19 tests from the government at covid.gov/test. Orders will ship as soon as next week.
The director of the St. Joseph Health Department, Debra Bradley, said although COVID-19 continues to be a concern in the area, she is currently more worried about the flu.
“It seems that people are getting sicker with the flu this year, and then, if you couple that with RSV and COVID, it just exacerbates the whole situation,” Bradley said. “My biggest concern though right now I think is probably with the flu, just because of the number that we're seeing and because the impact that it's having on people.”
St. Joseph is seeing significantly higher flu cases this year compared to last.
In November of 2021, St. Joseph had seven flu cases, compared to 792 cases in November of this year. That trend has continued so far in December, with 199 cases in 2021 and 303 in the first half of December this year.
“We want people to be able to safely enjoy our holidays with their loved ones, and we are encouraging people to follow the recommendations that we've been talking about,” Bradley said. “Stay at home if you're sick, washing your hands, keeping your distance from others wearing a mask.”
White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Thursday during a briefing that COVID-19 cases are up 90% around the country.
The White House’s plan also includes opening up mobile vaccination sites, beefing up critical supplies like masks, gloves and hospital gowns, and increasing support for vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes.
COVID-19 and the flu have accompanied RSV. Jha said he is confident the worst of RSV, which impacted young children the most, is over but believes the flu is only now spiking.
“You know your body better than anybody else, and so if you feel different, that's the time to maybe take additional steps or take steps to determine what it is why your body's feeling differently,” Bradley said.
