Morgan Doyle and Vickie Kempf, right, move their legs from side to side. Kempf is a registered nurse at Arthritis Community Services and said simple exercises like this can give people relief from chronic pain.
There is a weekly resource in St. Joseph for anyone coping with chronic pain, whether it be arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuralgia or other conditions.
"Living a Healthy Life" is a six-week course currently taking place at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Vickie Kempf, a registered nurse with Arthritis Community Services, puts on the class and said chronic pain can happen to anyone of any age, but it is common with older adults.
"More and more, they figure out they’re having pain,” Kempf said. “It's arthritic, it can be from falls, it can be from anything at all. Some of them have fallen and broken their wrist, their hip, their knees, but after you break a bone, you always have that pain there. It never really goes away all the way.”
The course material for "Living a Healthy Life" is based on evidence from Stanford University. Kempf said people learn both physical and mental ways to cope with their pain as well as discuss in-depth doctor visits and medications.
“This is an interactive program,” Kempf said. “So therefore, we're not sitting there reading to you but you get involved.”
Kempf said there are simple exercises to help prevent or ease chronic pain that can be done while sitting down.
First, she said to sit in a chair and move one leg up and down. Next, move the leg from side to side. Kempf recommends starting with five repetitions and building from there. Next, hold the leg straight out. Then repeat on the other leg.
To work arm muscles, she said to hold arms out to the side, then begin moving them up and down. Then straighten the arms in front of the body and curl them in towards the chest.
To work core, she said to sit on the edge of the chair, cross arms over the chest and lean backward about 45 degrees until the ab muscles start to pull.
Kempf said people should do exercises at their comfort level, and if they overdo it, take a day or two off to recover. She said everyone should have an exercise routine, whether they suffer from chronic pain, are recovering from an injury or are exercising as a preventative measure.
“You just have to move it, because there's a chance you could lose it,” Kempf said. “You want to maintain what you got or try to get it stronger. Exercise helps with the pain, definitely. You do it once or twice, you probably won't notice it, but if you keep with it, you're going to notice it over time.”
Mentally, Kempf said the group works on distraction techniques to take people’s minds off the pain. Practices include reciting poems, and songs or counting backward by three.
"Living a Healthy Life" is offered at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. All participants receive a reference book and relaxation CD.
The class is put on by Arthritis Community Services, and Kempf said people can call the agency or the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center for more information. The class runs through April 4.
