Healthy Living: Managing chronic pain
Video play button

There is a weekly resource in St. Joseph for anyone coping with chronic pain, whether it be arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuralgia or other conditions.

"Living a Healthy Life" is a six-week course currently taking place at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Vickie Kempf, a registered nurse with Arthritis Community Services, puts on the class and said chronic pain can happen to anyone of any age, but it is common with older adults.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.