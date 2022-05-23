With baby formula shortages continuing, people across the United States are using the internet as a valuable resource.
The website babyformulaexchange.com allows parents to connect with people who have extra formula they need as the shortage has made it hard on some to find a nutritional source.
Angie Osborn, who works for Missouri Western State University, has made it a point to spread the awareness of the website as another opportunity for her social media followers. She said she has connected about 100 people with the resource and said many have found it helpful.
"I know they just in the first week or so that the website was up they had about 10,000 people that said they needed formula and weren't able to find it in their area," Osborn said. "It's been really awesome to give people an additional resource on how they can find that formula for their babies."
Osborn said as a parent herself, it has been tough for her to see the struggle that is taking place with formula. She said her understanding is at least a couple more weeks of scrambling will be necessary.
"A lot of babies are special needs and they don't tolerate certain types of formula very well, so having a resource to be able to track down that specific type that you have to have for your babies is pretty important right now," Osborn said. "I just can't imagine not being able to feed my baby because I can't find what they have to have ... babies can't just eat solid food from birth to 12 months, so being able to help other parents feels pretty good."
The one major request for the baby formula exchange is ensuring that formula is not expired before it is delivered to someone.
