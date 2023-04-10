Spring brings welcome warm weather, but it also can usher an unwanted guest into your home – mold.
“This is the time of year when mold can creep inside the home often,” said Phil Vandel, owner of PV Home Inspections. “We live in a high-humidity area and our particular region has a lot of older homes which may not be ventilated as well as newer homes.”
Vandel has been noticing many cases of mold in the area as the temperature has started to rise. He said people can spot mold in the home when it’s in common areas such as the bathroom and shower, but some spots can be overlooked.
“There are some typical places people are used to seeing it for instance in their bathrooms, shower, or under the sink,” he said. “Then there’s some less typical places like your basement, especially in the older homes. Other places I find are in attics as well, which homeowners rarely look at. If you have any kind of moisture in these areas at all, it’s not uncommon that mold will be in there.”
Officials said it’s important to pay attention to your health because feeling sick when you’re at home can be a sign there’s mold.
Frequently checking on parts of the house without good ventilation is a start, Vandel said.
“It can be anywhere, so you have to keep track of areas in your home,” he said. “There have been cases where fireplaces can hide mold especially if they don’t have proper flashing or if there’s any kind of leaks in the wall. These are particles your family is breathing in so if there’s any sign of mold but you’re unsure, it’s best to call a professional to look at it.”
For homes with high humidity, officials said using a dehumidifier and opening windows can help prevent mold.
“I always suggest that people with high-humidity homes have a dehumidifier,” Vandel said. “Keep your house clean and well-ventilated. If you have windows, open them up in your attic or basement to allow some airflow in there.”
Vandel said homeowners can clean most cases of mold if it’s properly done using bleach or concrobium, but if it’s more than 10 feet, a professional will need to come in and do mold mitigation.
