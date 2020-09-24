Virtual running great for beginners

There appears to be an increase in virtual marathons this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and it can be perfect for those who want to start running.
Susanne Mrkvicka, owner and operator of Show-Me Running Company, said it can provide a unique opportunity for anyone who wants to start running.
"There are so many people that sign up for marathons, that with COVID scare that everybody's had, people weren't sure that they wanted to be in those kinds of groups. So these marathons have added on virtual running to where people can go ahead and run them at their own pace, run them at their own date, their own time of the day and still turn in their times for it and possibly still get in on some of the rewards that the marathons offer," Mrkvicka said.
Mrkvicka said it's also a great way for runners to keep them conditioned throughout the year.
Even though virtual running can be great for beginners or those who want to keep condition with the safety precautions, it's not ideal for avid or professional runners.
"Most professional runners don't participate in virtual runs unless it would be the only thing that would be offered. There's a huge group of people that only run virtual runs, they've never actually participated in a real race, they run them for the shirt or the bling," Mrkvicka said. "But if you have a race, it's coming along and you have people that are participating in the actual race, they (professional runners) don't usually appreciate the virtual runners’ race time being put in on top of that, because there's no way to actually prove that they actually ran the race in the time that they said that they did. So, it's not always a good thing to try to mix the two."
If you're interested in starting to run, Mrkvicka said her company trains anyone with no experience to running half marathons or long distance training.