Vigilance a key factor in maintaining blood pressure

Not knowing a few simple numbers when it comes to blood pressure can be a fatal mistake.
For 90-year-old St. Joseph resident Roy Elkins, it nearly was.
“I had a heart attack when I was 50, and because of that, of course, I kept pretty close tabs on my blood pressure with the doctor,” he said. “I think you need to keep that blood pressure down to keep from having a heart attack.”
A majority of Americans are unaware of what their ideal blood pressure, or hypertension, levels are, according to a recent study in the journal Medical Decision Making.
It’s an increasingly concerning topic, said Michelle Sexton, a nurse practitioner at Freudenthal Home Health.
The local seniors she works with often have an awareness of what they need to be doing with blood pressure since they frequently deal with the issue, but younger people don't realize it's something they should watch as well, Sexton said.
"They don't typically go to the doctor. If they don't go to see a primary care provider, but once every five years or if only if they're sick, then ... they're not going to know it," she said. "And then they may be five years into it at the age of 25, at the age of 30, when we're already going to start to see some damage."
The ideal blood pressure level is 120/80 or less, according to the study, which means people have artery pressure of 120 during contractions and 80 between beats of the heart.
Hypertension is tied to a variety of future health scares if left unchecked, such as heart disease, heart attacks and stroke.
Maintaining a low-sodium diet, or at least monitoring sodium intake, is one way to help keep blood pressure at proper levels, Sexton said.
"That's where we can find a lot of discrepancies and a lot of what people don't know or don't realize in this community," she said. "We have a lot of seniors that use Meals on Wheels or they can only use a microwave. Well, those meals are going to be typically naturally higher in sodium."
It also is important for patients to know whether they have high blood pressure due to a medical issue or if external factors are causing it to increase temporarily, Sexton said.
The process of having to get a checkup actually adds anxiety for Elkins and is one reason why his numbers tend to rise when he has an appointment.
“White-coat syndrome, I have that whenever I go to the doctor, my blood pressure is higher than normal,” he said. “They usually have to take it a couple of times before they get back to a normal situation.”
Checking blood pressure on a daily basis is the best option for people dealing with hypertension, Sexton said. They can keep a machine at home to easily check blood pressure, which helps keep an eye on the overall trend.
"What I recommend to my patients is (that) they get up first thing in the morning and they sit down before they have their cup of coffee," she said. "Sit there for at least 5 minutes and then put the blood pressure cuff on, sit there, relax, legs uncrossed, not talking, not scrolling on their tablet or their iPhone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.