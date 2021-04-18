The Missouri Veterans Commission has announced all state veterans’ homes are open to taking applications for new admissions.
A statement from the veterans’ commission said that of the seven homes across the state, six currently have waiting lists. None of the homes, which are located in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg, has had a positive COVID-19 case since Jan. 29 of this year.
“We are excited to be taking applications for new admissions into all seven of our Veteran Homes,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said.
Despite almost all of the veterans’ homes across the state being fully occupied, veterans commissions staff said it is important to keep waiting lists active and updated as openings become available.
Representatives from the admissions departments at the Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron and Warrensburg were unavailable for comment.
In order to comply with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, daily COVID-19 testing protocols are put in place for staff and all veterans along with ongoing infection control training.
“The Missouri Veterans Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans. We have protocols in place to ensure an easy and safe transition for veterans,” said Kirchhoff.
Officials said 34 veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron died from COVID-19 between Sept. 1 and Nov. 12, 2020.
In order for a veteran to be eligible for admission into one of the Missouri Veterans Homes, an individual must have been discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, be a resident of Missouri and must maintain physical residency for 180 consecutive days prior to application for placement in one of the homes, have documentation from a physician which requires nursing home care and a condition which a home has the resources to care for.
