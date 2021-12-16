After being in service for nearly a year and a half, the Onsite Healthcare valet service at Mosaic Life Care has become a valued resource to patients.
Onsite Valet Manager Jelyna Rive was chosen to receive an award from all of Onsite's 120 national locations for her work at the hospital.
The valet service is an important option for patients as it's one less thing they have to worry about during treatment, she said.
"It's genuine and it's just a very real thing," she said. "It's just a little bit of happiness before they go in to do something hard, and sometimes when they come into the main entrance, I have my people here and they've got nicknames for us and they'll stop by and give us hot chocolate if they think we're cold."
The convenience is appreciated by patients and helps expedite the process of getting them into the hospital, Mosaic Guest Relations Manager Glenn Taylor said.
"It's a great service to care for our most vulnerable patients to those that are just ... running late, drop their car off, and get inside and do what they need to do," he said.
Rive historically worked in management and the service industry, but working at Mosaic changed how she regarded the field. Being a valet and a friendly presence who can put a smile on patients' faces opened Rive's eyes to the importance of her position.
"I love helping people," she said. "I always have, so that part I was like, 'yes,' but I wasn't sure how, and I'm always surprised by the different ways we can because I was afraid it was going to be so limiting, but it's really limitless."
Mosaic promotes the service mostly through word of mouth. It helps to have a valet option during winter, decreasing the amount of time patients spend in the cold and reducing the risk of slips or falls, Taylor said.
"We wanted to be able to offer that in a way (as) a safety measure and that was a way that we were going to address that," he said. "What we've seen in implementing that service is a reduction of falls, throughout our medical center, outside."
Rive's family also was present when she received her award, and she said it was important for her son to understand the significance of helping others.
