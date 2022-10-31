St. Joseph-based therapist Ellen Beier works Monday afternoon at her computer. Age can play a key role in feelings of self-isolation because people sometimes become less hopeful as they grow older, Beier said.
A new medical study shows middle-aged urban women are at an increased risk of self-isolation, often stemming from trauma.
Contributing factors include financial well-being and abuse, according to the study that was published Thursday in health journal Women’s Midlife Health.
Women often self-isolate and blame themselves, thinking no one will understand them. Experiencing trauma often leads to women finding it difficult to trust others as well, furthering their feelings of isolation, local therapist Ellen Beier said.
“Why can we not find connection in our common experiences?” she said. “That’s a huge question to me, is that it’s such a common thing, and yet we don’t experience a connection over that, and through that. And I think that’s a question to, sort of, further examine is, you know, why is it so isolating for people?”
Making those resources available so people always have access can be tricky. It might help people work past their feelings of isolation if they can have therapy in a group setting with others who have experiences, Beier said.
“They just need a community around them that’s supportive, and so, I think the group thing can be useful,” she said. “I think even less formal ways of integrating that could be helpful to people.”
Of the 50 women who participated in the study, 37 identified as African American and 33 were unemployed, and they ranged from age 36 to 60. They’re important considerations because each detail can become a barrier in certain situations, Beier said.
“If you’re not in a situation where you’ve gotten that leg up and having security early in your life — even just having your basic needs be secure — that’s what all of your energy is going to move toward,” she said. “For a lot of these women, you know, (there’s) the added responsibility of being the one who’s caring for children in some of those, sort of, vulnerable situations.”
