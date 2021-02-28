Area residents saved $240,000 on prescriptions last year thanks to a program promoted by a local social service agency.
For more than a decade, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph has been handing out FamilyWize prescription savings cards free of charge. In Buchanan County and the surrounding area, $240,000 was saved in the past year on prescriptions by those who used the cards.
The card isn’t a replacement for insurance, but as United Way President Kylee Strough has found through the years, sometimes the FamilyWize route can offer substantially lower options for medicine costs.
“On average, we see that area residents save (a combined total of) about $20,000 a month by using the card to have their prescriptions filled,” Strough said. “We really feel like this helps people keep more of their own money in their own pocket and take the medications they need to cure themselves if they’re sick with something or control an ongoing condition that they might have.”
This is a good time of year to get a card, because some companies may have changed insurance policies with the new year.
“Sometimes people realize there’s a gap, and the other thing is a lot of times people get hired at a job and there’s a waiting period,” Strough said. “I think those are the people who can benefit the most.”
CVS, Hy-Vee, Walgreens and Walmart are among the pharmacies that accept FamilyWize.
Anyone can get a card, and there are multiple options to obtain one. The easiest is to download and print one off from stjosephunitedway.org/familywize. Otherwise, people can call the United Way at 816-364-2381 and have one mailed.
“There’s 403(b), which is kind of a government-funded program that reduces the cost, and it’s based on the provider you see, there’s GoodRx and all these other places,” Strough said. “We don’t care which program you use, we just want to make a program available so that nobody pays more than they need to.”
The United Way does not track what medicine is purchased. The organization does receive a report monthly that tells them how many prescriptions were purchased and how much that translates to in savings to the community.