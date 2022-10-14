Physical health is a key component to improving overall well-being, and many local organizations offer services to help support and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
The United Way partners with many different companies that all work to bring physical health options to the community. This week, the United Way is shining light on these physical health partners as a part of their annual campaign.
The YMCA offers many different healthy living programs.
“For physical health, we offer a variety of group exercise classes,” said Christy Mayfield, YMCA healthy living manager. “We also offer programs for a wide range of abilities and mobility. Anybody who is fresh from injury all the way to people who are pretty advanced with weightlifting exercises, we have a class available for you. We also have some classes that are available for people dealing with cancer survivorship and our general gym membership.”
Mayfield emphasized the benefits of maintaining good physical health.
“Physical health has a huge impact, not only on just biomechanics and staying healthy, staying in shape, making sure you're lowering your risk of injury and illness but also, it's a huge help mentally,” Mayfield said. “I think we all kind of get a little bit of relief when we exercise, when we raise our heart rate a little bit and so it's really a very wholesome approach to controlling your whole health.”
The health programs also lead to developing friendships with people in the community, Mayfield said.
“We have a larger group of senior population who comes to a variety of classes here and one thing I consistently hear from a lot of our members is that coming here feels like a good support system,” Mayfield said. “They have their people who see them in classes every time and we check on each other. It’s super important having that kind of community.”
SingleCare Prescription Assistance is another United Way partner that brings physical health benefits to the St. Joseph area.
“You can go online and access the discount from your phone or from a computer on the web and it just helps save people money on their prescription medications,” said Kylee Strough, president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. “We don't want anybody to have to choose between food or paying rent or maybe having the medications they're supposed to be taking because they can't afford them in full."
Strough said they have seen great success with people saving money through SingleCare.
“Since the inception in this area in 2007, over $2.8 million has been saved by area residents who present the card when they're having a prescription filled,” Strough said. “This last month of September alone, it was over $15,000 and the average savings was $84 per prescription that was sold. So, it's really easy to use.”
Children’s Mercy also works to support physical health through its services.
“(Our clinic is) really for kids who have already established care with us and are able to continue their care at that clinic. We offer access to over 30 specialty areas," said Amanda Swanson, manager of Corporate Philanthropic Giving at Children's Mercy.
Children’s Mercy also added Mosaic a partner of the Metro Neonatal Service Program in 2019 to provide more infant health care options in St. Joseph.
“We wanted to make sure that our NICU nurses can care for babies when they're born at Mosaic,” Swanson said. “Before we added that, every year, about 50 babies were transported, so either ambulance or helicopter to Kansas City. We've really shrunk that number down because we've kind of integrated our nursing staff and our nursing specialty into that make at Mosaic.”
Swanson said one of the main goals with bringing the clinic to St. Joseph is to help more people locally.
“Ten years ago, we opened a clinic on the campus of Mosaic, so that really helped us reach some of our strategic goals of serving kids where they're at, rather than requiring them to come to us,” Swanson said. “We know that it’s a burden for families to drive to Kansas City for care because they have to take a day off work, the kid miss school and gas money.”
Visit the United Way’s website at www.stjosephunitedway.org/unitedincaring for more information on local physical health options.
