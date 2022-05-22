For two years, the UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph campus has continued to grow, now totaling 40 students.
The program is unique in regard to specializing in rural health care as the goal for Mosaic Life Care is to keep physicians in Northwest Missouri. The program is aiming to eventually have 80 students at the St. Joseph campus.
There is a focus on family practice and primary care at the medical campus in St. Joseph as rural hospitals and health care have huge importance, especially during the pandemic.
UMKC School of Medicine Dean Mary Anne Jackson said she is proud of the progress the school has made with the St. Joseph campus and credits the students.
“The needs within the rural health care community really are foundationally based in primary care,” Jackson said. “We want patients to be able to receive care close to their home. We want it to be top-notch care.”
For Will Obert, a UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph student from Palmyra Missouri, who completed undergraduate work at Northwest Missouri State University, the opportunity to be in the first class at the new campus has been an opportunity to learn medicine in a rural setting and open up possibilities moving forward as he would like to practice family medicine and athletic training.
“You just get a whole different patient population, whole different set of problems and really get more well-rounded practice in little communities,” Obert said. “I am excited to go out and see what’s going on here in Northwest Missouri and rural America.”
Obert said the small class size of the UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph program has been beneficial and caused him to grow close and learn with those who are with him in his class, which is set to graduate in 2024.
“I don’t know if I could have done it without them,” Obert said. “It’s been a real blessing to have this close group of people, and I’m sure you don’t get this at all in the big 150-person classes.”
The school receives many grants and recently obtained a $15.5 million federal grant. It’s expecting an additional grant for behavioral health. With these dollars, Jackson said the program is looking to expand and see continued improvements. She said she is excited about the future and wants to recruit those who specifically are interested in rural health care to the campus.
“The recruitment side is key because we are intentionally recruiting students who are born and raised in rural areas who have a commitment or some type of connection to the rural area and who want to be on campus,” Jackson said.
