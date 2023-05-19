Third-year medical student Maria Johnson, middle, talks with Lucas Farrow, far-left, Trinity Dobbs, second from left, Sidney Jones, second from right, and, Cole Crossman on Friday about their experiences at University of Missouri-Kansas City's Mosaic campus. Being a mentor to incoming classes is one of the most impactful parts from Johnson's time in the program, she said.
Mosaic Life Care is in its third year of partnering with UMKC Medical School, and the program continues to expand with new opportunities.
It's one year until the first class of students graduates from the University of Missouri-Kansas City's satellite campus at Mosaic.
Maria Johnson is part of the inaugural class at the hospital. A major asset is the level of interaction with Mosaic staff, she said.
"Here it's really unique, where it's just us and the attending (physician), so we get to learn directly from them every day, every patient, which is a really, a really valuable experience," she said. "I've learned much more than I expected, getting to work with them directly."
The school has about 20 students per year, and the plan is to maintain that limit with future classes. Keeping a small number of students helps keep the focus on each student's experience in a rural setting, said Mike Wacker, UMKC School of Medicine's senior associate dean.
"We're trying to keep class size relatively small," said Wacker, who has a Ph.D. himself. "We have a really robust training experience for each student and make sure that physicians can, obviously, both balance their clinical responsibilities, as (well) as training and mentoring our students."
Classroom lessons are taught simultaneously between St. Joseph and Kansas City, with professors using a live feed to teach both locations at once.
Learning is mainly in-classroom for the first couple of years, with a hands-on focus after that. It's something first-year medical student Lauren Garrett is greatly anticipating.
"I'm definitely looking forward to being in-clinic, in-hospital, wherever I end up. I think the patient interaction is what keeps me going even through the book stuff right now and the in-classroom learning," she said. "I'm also just looking forward to being in a rural area and hopefully somewhere like Mosaic, if not Mosaic itself."
The Mosaic campus is adding new education options, like integrative clerkship, Wacker said.
"They get to spend three months at these rural hospitals, rural clinics," he said. "(They get to) be investing in the communities and watch their patients longitudinally over time, and get to follow them — not only for their primary care appointment, but any follow-up appointments or procedures that they have."
Garrett grew up in Savannah, Missouri, and graduated from Missouri Western State University. As a result, Garrett said she had the advantage of prior knowledge about the program.
"I'm from the area, so I had heard a lot of good things about the program and good things from students as well," she said. "My experience has been great so far. We have a small class, and I'm used to a smaller class and community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.