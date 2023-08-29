Sidney Jones, a University of Missouri-Kansas City medical student in St. Joseph, meets with the public during a groundbreaking ceremony for UMKC’s School of Medicine building across from Mosaic Life Care on Faraon Street.
This image from the University of Missouri-Kansas City shows the exterior of the planned UMKC School of Medicine in St. Joseph. The building is expected to be completed in 2025.
Submitted photo
This image from the University of Missouri-Kansas City shows the exterior of the planned UMKC School of Medicine in St. Joseph. The building is expected to be completed in 2025.
Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW
Sidney Jones, a University of Missouri-Kansas City medical student in St. Joseph, meets with the public during a groundbreaking ceremony for UMKC’s School of Medicine building across from Mosaic Life Care on Faraon Street.
Since she was 16, Lauren Garrett knew she wanted to be a doctor. The Savannah High School graduate also has a pretty good idea of where she wants to practice medicine.
“Somewhere like this would be ideal for me,” Garrett, a first-year medical student, said in St. Joseph. “Somewhere rural and smaller.”
For students like Garrett, those with the brains to be a doctor and a heart that resides in a more pastoral setting, a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday hits close to home. The University of Missouri-Kansas City broke ground Tuesday on a $14.5 million School of Medicine in St. Joseph.
In 2021, UMKC opened its St. Joseph campus in partnership with Mosaic Life Care. Tuesday’s ceremony, which featured heavy-hitters from state politics and academia, illustrates UMKC’s commitment to address issues that matter for communities outside the KC metro area.
“In my 39 counties, I am acutely aware of the crisis,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio. “We have a physician shortage.”
In addition to Graves, speakers included state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, Mosaic CEO Mike Poore, UM System President Mun Choi, UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal and School of Medicine Dean Mary Anne Jackson. Many of those in attendance credited former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri for securing about $13 million for the project, with the rest coming from the efforts of Shields and former state Sen. Dan Hegeman at the state level.
“It has been this undercurrent of excitement throughout,” Agrawal said. “It’s very important for us to be outside of Kansas City. We are responsible for educating a big part of the state. We should be looking at all areas, at least the western part of the state.”
While there is no guarantee that UMKC students will return to St. Joseph, university officials believe the School of Medicine will produce more than a new building. It will get trained doctors to serve rural communities. The 22,000 square-foot building, located across the street from Mosaic’s main campus, is scheduled to open in 2025.
“It’s going to have a huge impact,” Choi said. “By having the students study here, they’ll be more aware of the important needs of this community. I think we will find many students who will want to seek communities like this.”
Garrett, a UMKC medical student, said she feels St. Joseph was the best fit for her studies. “I love it,” she said. “I love the community. You get to be one-on-one with attendees and get an inside look of what it’s like to practice in a rural area.”
Jackson, the dean of the medical school, spoke of how UMKC’s decision to come to St. Joseph held special meaning. About 50 years ago, on her first day of medical school, she sat next to a student from St. Joseph.
He became her husband.
“This community became my community,” she said. “We were elated when we were able to start our campus here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.