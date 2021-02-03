Mosaic Life Center ER physician Louis Jamtgaard and ICU nurse Pat Howard were skeptical when they heard they were awarded tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.
“I said, ‘are you kidding me?’ I thought it was kind of a joke or something,” Howard said. “I was like, I cannot believe that.”
Now, both are plenty confident about going.
There will be 22,000 fans at Sunday’s game, including, 7,500 healthcare workers from around the country.
Jamtgaard and Howard, both longtime Chiefs fans, anticipate a crowd far louder than its number would imply.
“There's a lot of pent-up energy because we haven’t been able to go out to those games, at the majority of people,” Jamtgaard said. “People have been cheering at home and doing the right thing, and now we get to go out and experience it.”
His fandom started as a fourth grader when he got an oversized Chiefs jacket in 1994.
“That was actually one of the first things I thought about when I won this,” Jamtgaard said. “I was like, ‘I wonder if I could pull out that old-school, 1990s Chiefs Starter jacket,’ but it’s nowhere to be found.”
The first thing his family asked was how many tickets he had.
“They were wondering how many people get to go with me, Jamtgaard said. “But then afterwards, I think they were just excited for me because, you know, they’ve been a part of this pandemic, too, and, you know, experiencing everything. They said, you know, I’m glad you’re getting to go and enjoy it.”
When Howard called her husband, who was travelling at the time, she could hear him tearing up because he was so ecstatic for her.
Her only regret is that she can’t take more coworkers on the trip.
"We wish we could take all of our, you know, work family with us because everybody has really risen to the task all this last year. It's been very challenging, but I'm just happy to represent the Mosaic ICU nursing team."
Every attendee is required to be vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 before arriving at the game.
Mosaic received two tickets to give to hospital employees. Jamtgaard and Howard were randomly picked from a list of employees who had received the minimum first round of vaccinations. They will receive rapid COVID tests at Arrowhead Stadium before their chartered flight.
Their plane will leave Sunday and return late that evening or early Monday morning.
Fortunately, neither is scheduled to work Monday after they return.