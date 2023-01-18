Trualta Care Network, an online learning service, has launched a portal to give caregivers in Buchanan County resources to better support their patients.
Since then, several community members already have utilized the programs the platform provides since it launched on Nov. 1. Darci Henry, a care coach with Trualta, said the network chose to move into the area after discovering a "lapse" in patient care needed to be addressed.
"People were getting professional-grade care in hospitals and nursing facilities and then after coming home from a procedure or hospitalization, people in their families or loved ones or friends were taking over helping them manage day to day and they had no formal training," Henry said.
The program, which is available in 30 states across the country, provides Buchanan County caregivers with a variety of learning tools to educate them fully. Henry said in many cases those who are taking long-term care of someone do not necessarily see themselves as having that title.
"It's important to identify who's caregiving at home and then educate and empower them so that they can provide confident and competent care, hopefully leading to better health outcomes for the patient," Henry said. "The main thing we need to do now is identify who's a caregiver. Most people who are caregiving informally at home don't identify."
Henry said caregiving can be as simple as providing someone with meals or rides to as extensive as full-time care at home for a family member or assisting someone with a disability or special needs on a day-to-day basis.
Trualta's free platform at buchanan.trualta.com is available to users 24/7. The lessons provided are aimed at being small enough to make them easily digestible for users in one sitting, whether it be through an article -- which can be read aloud -- or video. Some of the other lessons are interactive modules and lessons, walking users through scenarios to teach and remind them about balance.
"We want to reach as many people as possible, we want as many people as possible to log on, access the resources, they are free and it's an extension to any other care that you are receiving," Henry said. "It's not a replacement, it's an extension. So if you live in Buchanan County, your care recipient lives in Buchanan County or if you receive your medical care in Buchanan County, we encourage everybody to sign up, log in and see what the library has to offer."
Henry also said caregivers should reach out to their health care provider to get additional support or if they have any questions. Users of the portal will be connected with a care coach to help navigate all of the online resources and to also ensure that the caregiver is not going through it alone.
