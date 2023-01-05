Holly Hazzard, Clinical Supervisor for St. Joseph Health Department

Holly Hazzard, the clinic supervisor for St. Joseph Health Department, said she hopes community members take illnesses seriously so old COVID-19 protocols don't have to be reinstated.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

After families and friends gathered to celebrate the holidays, local communities are starting to see a rise in cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

The St. Joseph Health Department is reminding people of the steps they should take to keep themselves and others safe, including covering their mouth while coughing, wearing a mask in crowded areas and even opening windows to get fresh air in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.