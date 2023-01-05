After families and friends gathered to celebrate the holidays, local communities are starting to see a rise in cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
The St. Joseph Health Department is reminding people of the steps they should take to keep themselves and others safe, including covering their mouth while coughing, wearing a mask in crowded areas and even opening windows to get fresh air in.
Holly Hazard, the clinic supervisor for the health department, said the symptoms for all three illnesses are similar, which just adds to the importance of being safe.
“The symptoms are relatively the same. It's the same stuff we've been preaching about for several years now,” Hazzard said. “The trouble that we're finding is that not only are there all of these illnesses but there's also these allergies that are sneaking in because it's 61 (degrees) one day and then the next day it's snowing. And so people are kind of writing off some of their symptoms as allergies when maybe they're getting a little bit more serious."
Hazzard said she hopes people take the topic seriously so that old COVID-19 protocols don't have to be reinstated.
“We follow whatever CDC guidance says, whatever the state of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidance says,” Hazzard said. “So I talk with them frequently and we're monitoring what's going on. The minute they say that we have to put these safety precautions back in place, then we'll have to do it. But hopefully, we can, we'll get over this little next hump and we will see numbers decline, and hopefully we can get away without having to do all of that again.”
Health department staff also remind people to be patient when visiting the hospital due to the overflow of those impacted by illnesses.
“We're seeing between 15 and 20 cases a day, give or take, which is kind of on the high side, honestly,” Hazzard said. "Hospitals are still full of kids with RSV. Make sure we're being respectful of other people's children, that we're not kissing on other people's children or getting in their faces.”
Other tips include getting fresh air, keeping a safe distance and staying home when sick.
Hazzard said if you think you may just have allergies, it’s still best to get a test done.
“If you're having any kind of symptoms that maybe is flu, maybe is allergies, go ahead and go get tested,” Hazzard said. “Most places have like a four-in-one test now where they'll test COVID, RSV, flu and maybe some other tests, all in the same swab test, come back very quickly. It's better to know that you don't have anything than to think that you know that it's not anything (or) you do have something that could possibly risk somebody else's life. So if you think you have anything, go get tested.”
