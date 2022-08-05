Monkeypox (copy)

Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on July 29 in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

There are 13 confirmed monkeypox cases in Missouri as of Friday, and with a limited supply of vaccines, health officials are concerned.

Nathan Koffarnus, assistant bureau chief for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, said there are suspected to be more contacts throughout the state, and as of now, there is still a limited amount of vaccines. 

