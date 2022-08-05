Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on July 29 in San Francisco.
There are 13 confirmed monkeypox cases in Missouri as of Friday, and with a limited supply of vaccines, health officials are concerned.
Nathan Koffarnus, assistant bureau chief for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, said there are suspected to be more contacts throughout the state, and as of now, there is still a limited amount of vaccines.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, The Jynneos vaccine doses are being allocated to each state/territory by federal partners based on number of reported monkeypox cases and the number of individuals in the at-risk population in each state. In Phases 1-2, Missouri ordered 2,413 doses and received all doses for the two-dose vaccine.
Missouri DHSS is in the process of ordering that allocation they expect it to ship as early as Monday, Aug. 15.
"Any time we become aware of a case, we're following up on that, trying to look into contacts and get them (a) vaccine if they're interested," Koffarnus said.
Koffarnus said they still have to be limited on who gets the two-dose vaccine, and it is now being administered to people who have multiple sexual partners, are in a high-risk area for monkeypox or those who have been in contact with a confirmed case. Monkeypox is spread through prolonged physical contact in most cases, according to Koffarnus.
"It's not spread strictly sexually, but that's a really good way to spread it because it's that close skin-to-skin contact is the No. 1 way we're seeing spread, so you know people that aren't in monogamous relationships, their risk is increased," Koffarnus said.
In the United States, there has not been a death related to Monkeypox.
Michael Grantham, a biology professor at Missouri Western, said concern should not be very high as of now due to the nature of the spread.
"I wouldn't say the concern should be very high at all ... it requires close personal contact for a transmission to occur, and it tends to be transmitting in places where you have lots of close social contacts," Grantham said.
Koffarnus said the symptoms are lesions that can look very different based on time since exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.