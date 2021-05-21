St. Joseph’s The CENTER, A Samaritan Center has been awarded full accreditation by The Solihten Institute of Denver.
The Solihten Institute is an interfaith counseling network comprised of more than 40 centers in 200 offices that provide over 600,000 clinical hours every year.
“Accreditation is a major accomplishment and demonstrates a center’s commitment to excellence,” said Robert Johnson, president/CEO for the Solihten Institute, the headquarters for a national network of Solihten Centers. “The accreditation process indicates that centers offer professional services within a framework of quality organizational, administrative and financial practices.”
The Samaritan Counseling Center, Inc. was established in 1986 by an independent board that provides outpatient counseling services, including counseling for individuals, couples and families. It also offers educational programs and consultations for professionals and organizations.
It is funded through the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the City of St. Joseph and supported by Buchanan County, Mosaic Life Care, the Social Welfare Board, Silent Samaritan, the United Way and donations.
“We are very thankful for the compassionate support of the community. We hope that with the accreditation of the Solihten Institute we will continue to serve our community members in the most dignified manner,” said Carolyn Paden, executive director of The Center.
The accreditation is valid until October 2024.
