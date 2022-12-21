A surge in illnesses expected after the holidays

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases surged nationwide early this year, and another rise is expected following holiday get-togethers over the next two weeks.

“I think that we are going to see a big spike after Christmas,” said Holly Hazzard, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department. It's very possible that people who celebrated Thanksgiving with families are maybe they're not showing symptoms yet. I hope, of course, that people are vaccinated and that is what's causing the decrease after the holiday.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.