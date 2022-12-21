Flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases surged nationwide early this year, and another rise is expected following holiday get-togethers over the next two weeks.
“I think that we are going to see a big spike after Christmas,” said Holly Hazzard, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department. It's very possible that people who celebrated Thanksgiving with families are maybe they're not showing symptoms yet. I hope, of course, that people are vaccinated and that is what's causing the decrease after the holiday.”
Hazzard said she is surprised that the health department did not see an uptick in cases after Thanksgiving.
“It really didn't jump as much after Thanksgiving as what we necessarily predicted,” Hazzard said. “We really thought there'd be a big spike and I think part of it is that people aren't going in to get tested. They're monitoring at home and stay home and riding it out.”
With Christmas and New Year's Eve in the same one-week window, Hazzard predicts a higher number of illnesses in January.
“Essentially when you go to a family gathering for Thanksgiving and then you go to a family gathering for Christmas Eve and Christmas and then you go to a party on New Year's, you are exposing everybody that you meet to everybody else that you've met in the last two weeks,” Hazzard said.
So far, 1,362 flu cases have been reported in Buchanan County in 2022.
“We hit pretty high numbers early on in the flu season this year,” Hazzard said. “So far into December, we've had 528 cases and 792 cases in November. Compared to last November, we had seven cases. So, that's a pretty significant jump this year. We're seeing higher amounts of cases earlier on in the season and we do expect for it to still peak come January.”
COVID-19 is being seen less, with 420 cases recorded so far in December.
“We're averaging about 15 to 20 cases a day,” Hazzard said. “It's kind of stayed the same the last couple of months. We really haven't seen too much of a difference. We are seeing kind of a rollercoaster trend when it comes to COVID. Some months are higher than others, but we predict an increase in COVID cases come January as well.”
RSV cases were not previously tracked by the St. Joseph Health Department. However, due to cases rising this year, Hazzard has been working with the infectious disease department at Mosaic Life Care to look at those numbers.
“It looks like so far for 2022, we've had 858 RSV cases and in October we had 348, which is the highest so far this year,” Hazzard said. “Last October we had 140 cases, so we're seeing more now. We're definitely seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses, especially hospitalizations. Of course, these numbers are not complete. This is just reflective of the tests that are run at Mosaic.”
A large number of flu cases wasn’t the only unique aspect of 2022. Hazzard said more unusual flu symptoms are being seen than in past years.
“People are reporting that they're having fevers that aren’t breaking with Tylenol and ibuprofen and that's really what people are saying the most common flu symptom is this year,” Hazzard said. “The symptoms aren’t abnormal, but they’re not necessarily what we would expect.”
Hazzard attributes higher illness numbers in 2022 to this being the first year without masking and social distancing since the pandemic.
“We've been wearing masks and social distancing because of COVID,” Hazzard said. “We limited the amount that they were going out in public. People were taking extra precautions because COVID was still very much so in the forefront of their minds. Now that COVID has become a little less involved in our everyday life, people aren’t taking those precautions out in public like we used to.”
Hazzard said flu cases were almost non-existent during the pandemic.
“We didn't have very many flu cases at all during 2020 and 2021," she said. "So those are some pretty big factors and that's why I think we're seeing a higher amount this year.”
With the holidays quickly approaching, Hazzard reminds people that it’s never too late to get vaccinated.
“The suggestion is to get vaccinated at least two weeks before travel or before any big plans,” Hazzard said. “So essentially, it would've been great if everybody would have gotten vaccinated two weeks ago before the holidays but it's never too late. We’ll have flu shots available here until the end of June.”
Hazzard also suggests people mask in public or with big groups of people as well wash their hands and social distance if possible.
